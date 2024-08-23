Open week at Rugby’s newest retirement community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This August, McCarthy Stone is throwing open its doors to local retirees to show how its brand-new Retirement Living Plus development in Rugby can help them live happier, healthier lives.

Taking place between Tuesday 20th August and Saturday 24th from 11am till 4pm at Knox Court on Bilton Road, the Open Week will provide a first glimpse of the stylish accommodation and vibrant lifestyle on offer.

Throughout the week, the McCarthy Stone team will be on-hand to answer any questions, from purchase options to apartment plans, and to share details of its exclusive summer offers+.

As an additional incentive, any guests visiting Knox Court for the first time will receive a £20 M&S voucher*.

McCarthy Stone's Knox Court development in Rugby

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming locals from across Rugby to show them how McCarthy Stone can help them get more from their retirement. As with all our developments, Knox Court offers the best of both worlds – modern and spacious independent living combined with peace of mind and a community of like-minded individuals.

“We really recommend that homebuyers use our Open Week to ask any questions they have about retirement living and to see for themselves our elegant properties and superb facilities designed with easy living in mind. Knox Court is quickly proving to be a popular development and now with our summer offers+, we’re expecting to see even more demand.”

Pairing low-maintenance independent living with a selection of superb communal spaces, Knox Court exclusively caters for the over 70s with 62 luxury one and two-bedroom retirement apartments. A well-appointed lounge, chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily, and beautiful courtyard gardens provide plenty of opportunity for socialising and relaxation, while a hotel-style guest suite comes in handy when loved ones come to stay overnight.

For peace of mind, an Estate Management Team is on-site around the clock to provide tailored domestic support and personal care to suit individual needs, granting retirees the independence they desire while ensuring support is readily available. All properties are fitted with state-of-the-art security features, including a 24-hour emergency call system, for additional reassurance.

A range of purchase options are available at Knox Court, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £115,000 with a monthly rent of £264, and two-bedroom properties available from £140,000 with a monthly rent of £321**.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living Plus at Knox Court, please call 0800 201 4384or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/knox-court

