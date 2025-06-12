Persimmon Homes South Midlands strengthens sales team

Laura Handy, Russell Griffin, Clare Bright

Persimmon Homes South Midlands has strengthened its sales team, with the appointment of a new Sales Director and Sales Manager.

Clare Bright joins the company from Bloor Homes East Midlands where she undertook the role of Sales Director and she is joined by Laura Handy, a sales manager from Lovell Homes.

As part of the Studley-based team, Clare and Laura will work to market and sell Persimmon Homes new builds across the South Midlands area which includes South Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and Banbury.

Commenting on her appointment, Clare said: “This is an exciting time to join the business and looking forward to building on and developing the existing sales team and continuing the sales success.

Laura added: It feels like a great time to join the South Midlands team. There’s a great energy in the team and a clear focus on moving forward. I am looking forward to growing with the business and being part of the continued success.

Russell Griffin, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be strengthening our sales team with the appointment of Clare and Laura. Their skills and experience will be a real asset to the South Midlands team and the business more generally.

“Providing homes of outstanding quality is integral to what we do at Persimmon, and having Clare and Laura on board will help to ensure that we continue to deliver the highest standards of service for our customers.”