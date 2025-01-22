Peveril Homes announces exclusive part exchange & move plus weekend events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award winning Midlands housebuilder Peveril Homes is hosting two exclusive events designed to take the stress out of moving home.

Their Part Exchange & Move Plus Weekend Events will take place at Olympia Reach in Chilwell on the 1st and 2nd February, followed by Abbey Central in West Bridgford on the 8th and 9th February. Both events will run from 11am to 5pm.

Founded in 1985, and part of the B&K group, Peveril Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructing new housing developments in the Midlands. With a diverse range of offerings, their goal is to cater to a wide spectrum of homebuyers, ensuring everyone can find their perfect home.

The events aim to provide prospective buyers with an effortless way to secure their dream home. With Peveril Homes’ Part Exchange scheme, attendees can benefit from a same-day valuation for their current property and a cash offer within just 24 hours. This straightforward process eliminates the stress of selling an existing home, ensuring it’s never a barrier to moving into a new Peveril home.

For those who want even more support, Peveril Homes’ Move Plus scheme is the perfect solution. Buyers can reserve their dream home for up to six weeks while Peveril Homes oversees the sale of their current property. The service includes expert marketing, and Peveril Homes even covers estate agent fees - removing much of the stress and cost associated with moving.

Stuart Brookes, director of sales and marketing at Peveril Homes, commented:

“We know how challenging moving can be, and our Part Exchange and Move Plus services are designed to make it easier than ever. These events are a great opportunity to see how simple and stress-free the process can be while discovering our beautiful developments. We look forward to seeing you there!”