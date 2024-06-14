Can you identify these places in Leamington's Old Town?Can you identify these places in Leamington's Old Town?
Can you identify these places in Leamington's Old Town?

Picture quiz: Can you identify these 16 places in Leamington's Old Town?

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2024, 16:19 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 16:21 BST
Can you identify these 16 places in Leamington's Old Town?

We recently ran an article asking our readers to identify places in Leamington's town centre, from just the tops of their buildings.

So now we have turned out focus to Old Town's wonderful and quirky architecture. Some photos show the building tops, others just their distinguishable features.

Here are 16 photos - some are easy, some a bit harder! Can you identify them all?

Slightly hidden away - but certainly striking to the eye.

1. Can you identify these places in Leamington's Old Town?

Slightly hidden away - but certainly striking to the eye. Photo: Phil Hibble

Keeping watch over Old Town - above a fascinating shop.

2. Can you identify these places in Leamington's Old Town?

Keeping watch over Old Town - above a fascinating shop. Photo: Phil Hibble

Another figure overlooking Old Town. But on which building?

3. Can you identify these places in Leamington's Old Town?

Another figure overlooking Old Town. But on which building? Photo: Phil Hibble

Another building in Old Town that has been restored to its former glory

4. Can you identify these places in Leamington's Old Town?

Another building in Old Town that has been restored to its former glory Photo: Phil Hibble

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Picture quizLeamingtonOld Town