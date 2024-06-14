Picture quiz: Can you identify these 16 places in Leamington's Old Town?

We recently ran an article asking our readers to identify places in Leamington's town centre, from just the tops of their buildings.

So now we have turned out focus to Old Town's wonderful and quirky architecture. Some photos show the building tops, others just their distinguishable features.

Here are 16 photos - some are easy, some a bit harder! Can you identify them all?

1 . Can you identify these places in Leamington's Old Town? Slightly hidden away - but certainly striking to the eye. Photo: Phil Hibble

2 . Can you identify these places in Leamington's Old Town? Keeping watch over Old Town - above a fascinating shop. Photo: Phil Hibble

3 . Can you identify these places in Leamington's Old Town? Another figure overlooking Old Town. But on which building? Photo: Phil Hibble