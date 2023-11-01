Praise for those green-fingered people who have turned Leamington gold once again!
Green-fingered people who have turned our town gold once again have been recognised for their amazing efforts.
The Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Alan Boad, recently hosted a reception in the town hall for all those involved in Leamington in Bloom, including the winners of the photographic competition and pubs, shops, restaurants and other businesses that have attractive ‘blooming’ frontages.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Also present were the groups involved in attaining the recent gold award from the Heart of England in Bloom Judges, namely Friends of Leamington Spa Station, Foundry Wood, Wych Elm Wood and the Good News Garden situated at the Dale Street Methodist Church. The Town has been awarded gold for seven consecutive years.
The theme of the photographic competition was ‘hidden green gems’, with the first prize of £50 awarded to David Chantrey for ‘Hidden Corner of Christchurch Gardens’. Second and third prizes of £25 and £20 respectively were awarded to John Nebu with ‘view from 64 Prospect Road’ and Tim Nunan for ‘Beacon on Newbold Comyn’.
The 11 best runners-up feature in the Leamington in Bloom calendar, which will be on sale in the Pump Rooms Tourist Office from lunchtime on Tuesday October 24.
Organisers said that the quality of all entries was "so stunning difficult that two judging sessions were needed"!
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Mayor thanked everyone involved in Leamington Bloom projects saying, “how wonderful it is to see the towns’ people participating in the various activities that take place throughout the year and which make Leamington Spa such an attractive place to live in and to visit”.