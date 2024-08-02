Prestigious industry award won by Bellway site manager from Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The high quality of the work delivered by the site manager at Bellway’s Barleywoods development in Oakham has been recognised with a prestigious national award.

Tom Keane, 51, from Rugby, won a Quality Award this year in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition and is one of just 449 site managers from across the UK to receive the accolade. Ten per cent of the winners were Bellway site managers.

Tom was selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose sites have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing him among an elite group within the industry.

As a Quality Award winner, Tom is automatically entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be awarded later in the year.

Site Manager, Tom Keane has secured a Quality Award in the NHBC annual Pride in the Job Competition

The NHBC runs the Pride in the Job awards annually and every site registered with them is automatically entered into the competition. Each site manager is judged on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

This is the first Pride in the Job award which Tom has won.

Tom said:“When Dean Takkou, my Construction Manager, gave me a call to say I had won the Pride in the Job award, I didn’t believe him. It was only when my wife Googled it and showed me - I was then over the moon!

“It is great to have won this award and been recognised for my hard work so early as I only joined Bellway last year. I wouldn’t have been able to win the Pride in the Job award without the incredible efforts of our team; all the different trades really came together, and we’ve produced a high standard of work at Barleywoods. It has been great to have the freedom to run this site the way I want to. My next goal is to win the Seal of Excellence award or a Regional Award.”

Tom has been working in the construction industry for 33 years and he joined Bellway as a site manager in 2023. He chose to work for Bellway as he loves being part of projects that create new communities and high-quality homes.

Tom added: “I was around 18 when I started working as a labourer. It was there that a site manager I met recognised my potential. He said to me, ‘You are more than just a labourer.’ It is incredible that years later, I have progressed to become a site manager myself and have even won this prestigious award.”

Dean Takkou, Construction Director for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade.

“The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at Barleywoods.

“I would like to congratulate Tom and every member of his fabulous site team for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”

Bellway is building a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes at Barleywoods.

To find out more, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/barleywoods or call 01572 200 038.