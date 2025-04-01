Property focus: 'Dunchurch home is a blend of contemporary design, high-end features and timeless charm'

By Rugby Advertiser Reporter
Published 1st Apr 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 12:45 BST
This spacious detached home in Dunchurch is being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby.

Windermere Lodge, in Daventry Road, is on the market for £800,000.

Agents say the well-presented 4-5 bedroom detached residence offers “an elegant blend of contemporary design, high-end features, and timeless charm”.

It has three reception rooms, three bathrooms, garage parking space for two and off-road parking for four. Two of the bedrooms have en suites.

The home has a beautifully landscaped wrap-around garden with open views across neighbouring farmland and a delightful patio area.

Viewing is strictly via the vendors sole agents Elizabeth Teasdale 07811 121363 and Nicola Loraine 07976 453573.

For more information visit www.fineandcountry.co.uk/rugby-estate-agents.

An exterior view of the property.

1. Windermere Lodge

An exterior view of the property. Photo: F&C

Modern kitchen.

2. Windermere Lodge

Modern kitchen. Photo: F&C

A rear view of the home.

3. Windermere Lodge

A rear view of the home. Photo: F&C

Stylish bathroom.

4. Windermere Lodge

Stylish bathroom. Photo: F&C

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusRugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice