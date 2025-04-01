Property focus: 'Dunchurch home is a blend of contemporary design, high-end features and timeless charm'

Windermere Lodge, in Daventry Road, is on the market for £800,000.
Agents say the well-presented 4-5 bedroom detached residence offers “an elegant blend of contemporary design, high-end features, and timeless charm”.
It has three reception rooms, three bathrooms, garage parking space for two and off-road parking for four. Two of the bedrooms have en suites.
The home has a beautifully landscaped wrap-around garden with open views across neighbouring farmland and a delightful patio area.
Viewing is strictly via the vendors sole agents Elizabeth Teasdale 07811 121363 and Nicola Loraine 07976 453573.
For more information visit www.fineandcountry.co.uk/rugby-estate-agents.
