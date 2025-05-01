Property Focus: Look inside this 19th Century coach house in the south Warwickshire Cotswolds

The Vicarage, located in Edgehill, has been placed on the market with a guide price of £1,250,000.

With six bedrooms, and two bathrooms and sitting on around 1.47 acres of land, the property would make an ideal home for a growing family.

Constructed using nearby Hornton stone, the house has combined many of its original features with sympathetic improvements that offer modern living.

Included among the period features are open fireplaces, mullion windows, flagstones, deep skirting boards, simple cornicing, exposed painted floorboards and picture rails.

Outside the house are level walled gardens, which are predominantly laid to lawn, and feature a mixture of mature trees and fruit trees.

There is also a sizeable paved area in the garden, a garage and an area of woodland which surrounds some of the house.

For more information, contact Savills estate agents on 01295 230796 or visit their office at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AE.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/161094380#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . The Vicarage The six-bedroom property comes with a long driveway and well-maintained gardens. Photo: Submitted Image

2 . The Vicarage The modern and stylish living room featuring an open fireplace. Photo: Submitted Image

3 . The Vicarage The Vicarage's dining room. Photo: Submitted Image