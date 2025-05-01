The 19th Century former coach house in Edgehill is on the market for £1,250,000.The 19th Century former coach house in Edgehill is on the market for £1,250,000.
Property Focus: Look inside this 19th Century coach house in the south Warwickshire Cotswolds

By Jack Ingham
Published 1st May 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 13:29 BST
This photo gallery looks inside an attractive 19th-century former coach house that sits on the edge of a picturesque Cotswolds hamlet in south Warwickshire.

The Vicarage, located in Edgehill, has been placed on the market with a guide price of £1,250,000.

With six bedrooms, and two bathrooms and sitting on around 1.47 acres of land, the property would make an ideal home for a growing family.

Constructed using nearby Hornton stone, the house has combined many of its original features with sympathetic improvements that offer modern living.

Included among the period features are open fireplaces, mullion windows, flagstones, deep skirting boards, simple cornicing, exposed painted floorboards and picture rails.

Outside the house are level walled gardens, which are predominantly laid to lawn, and feature a mixture of mature trees and fruit trees.

There is also a sizeable paved area in the garden, a garage and an area of woodland which surrounds some of the house.

For more information, contact Savills estate agents on 01295 230796 or visit their office at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AE.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/161094380#/?channel=RES_BUY

The six-bedroom property comes with a long driveway and well-maintained gardens.

1. The Vicarage

The six-bedroom property comes with a long driveway and well-maintained gardens. Photo: Submitted Image

The modern and stylish living room featuring an open fireplace.

2. The Vicarage

The modern and stylish living room featuring an open fireplace. Photo: Submitted Image

The Vicarage's dining room.

3. The Vicarage

The Vicarage's dining room. Photo: Submitted Image

The games room area of the house.

4. The Vicarage

The games room area of the house. Photo: Submitted Image

