Property Focus: Take a look inside this 17th century farmhouse near Leamington that has come on the open market 'for the first time in nearly a century'

A stunning 17th century farmhouse located in a village near Leamington has come onto the open market for 'the first time in nearly a century'.

The property known as Elms Farm, which also includes two annexes, is situated in the village of Marton.

It has been placed on the market for £1,250,000 with estate agents Hortons and features many period features as well as modern ones - including an outdoor heated swimming pool.

Describing the property, the estate agents say: "Available on the open-market for the first time in nearly a century, Elms Farm is a delightful country house that enjoys expansive views across the surrounding Warwickshire countryside."

The house is set across three levels and features five to six bedrooms in the main house as well as two one-bed annexes, which each have their own kitchen and bathroom.

The front of the property features two storey bay windows and painted rusticated quoins and the west face of the house has a Victorian trellis porch and timber frame.

The agents say the entrance to the house is through a 19th Century half-glazed and moulded six-panel door which opens into a hall with Victorian floor tiles and under-stairs storage.

They say 'this part of the home enjoys typical Georgian symmetry with large, square reception rooms right and left - both with period details including cornicing and one with an open fire and brick surround'.

Other rooms on the ground floor include the kitchen, which features a central island nd AGA as well as timber beams, a pantry, a snug/livingroom, a ground floor shower room and utility room.

The first floor features three double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has an ensuite, which leads to a dressing room with fitted wardrobes.

On the second floor there are two more bedrooms with exposed timber beams. One has an ensuite bathroom.

The property is also set within nearly two acres of land.

Outside the property there are gardens on three sides featuring lawn areas, a tree house, a children's play area, a chicken coop and a large heated swimming pool with pool room and stores. There is also a covered dining space next to the pool area.

There are also paddocks, which lead down to the river Leam, with the south-western boundary being a 15th century stone bridge.

For more information about the property call Hortons on 03339 875136.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/115239665#/?channel=RES_BUY

3. The kitchen. Photo by Hortons Photo Sales

