Property focus: Unique south Warwickshire townhouse in George Eliot’s ‘Mill on the Floss’ is to go up for auction

Great Alne Mill, between Stratford and Alcester, whose current buildings date back to the 16th century, is believed by some to have been the basis for the iconic Victorian novel, whose author grew up in Nuneaton and Coventry. The mill, on the River Alne, produced flour until the 1960s and was reopened in the 1980s to grind flour that supplied its own cafe and tearoom.

Now the townhouse, which was part of a 1989 conversion of the mill to luxury residential accommodation with extensive private grounds, will appear in SDL Property Auctions’ next online, live-streamed auction on July 31, along with over 160 other properties and plots of land.

SDL Property Auctions partner and auctioneer, Andrew Parker, said: “This a fantastic opportunity to acquire a really special property that combines modern style with the original features of the mill, seamlessly incorporated into the interior design.

“Its literary connections, as the possible inspiration for The Mill on the Floss, make the house quite special and when you add in the picture-perfect views over the River Alne, direct access to miles of footpaths and close proximity to local amenities, it’s not surprising that we have had high levels of interest in this property.”

For more information about the Great Alne Mill townhouse go to the SDL Property Auctions website www.sdlauctions.co.uk where interested parties can also register to bid in the live-streamed auction online, on the phone or by proxy.

1 . Great Alne Mill - £400,000 guide price Great Alne Mill townhouse, up for sale with SDL Property Auctions with a £400,000 guide price on July 31 Photo: Submitted

2 . Great Alne Mill - £400,000 guide price Great Alne Mill townhouse, up for sale with SDL Property Auctions with a £400,000 guide price on July 31 Photo: Submitted

3 . Great Alne Mill - £400,000 guide price Great Alne Mill townhouse, up for sale with SDL Property Auctions with a £400,000 guide price on July 31 Photo: Submitted