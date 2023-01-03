Daytime television watchers will have seen Rugby take a starring in role in a BBC favourite.

Homes Under the Hammer presenter Tommy Walsh with Carter and King estate agents director Yousaf Hussain

The new episode of Home Under the Hammer shown this morning, Tuesday, January 3, saw Carter & King director Yousaf Hussain as the property expert on hand to advise on the value of a town centre terraced house bought at auction.

And alongside a few scene-setting shots taken in the town, Tommy Walsh – who achieved TV fame as part of the Ground Force team – was keen to praise the area around the house.

And this was echoed by the property investor Bas, who said part of the appeal was that Rugby was an ‘up-and-coming city’. Okay, the council’s expansion plans haven’t yet triggered an upgrade to city status but I’m sure the core sentiment will have brought a warm, fuzzy glow in the town.

Yousaf was first seen on camera on this appearance, in April last year, valuing the three-bed property before a much-needed refurbishment had taken place.

And then he returned in November to see the outcome and was clearly impressed.

He said to camera that Bas and his team had done, ‘A really good job and really maximised the potential value of the property’.

Bas had spent £142,000 at auction and, following a delay in getting planning permission, spent £45,000 to modernise the property and split it into two flats, £5,000 more than planned.

On his return, Yousaf valued it at £250,000 if sold as a complete property, though Bas wanted to keep it and rent the flats out.

