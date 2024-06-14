Jephson House was built in the 1850s but had become home to squatters.

But the Victorian country property was recently bought by Spitfire Homes, who has turned the house, and surrounding areas, into a mix of houses and apartments - which it calls The Jephson Portfolio.

The housebuilder said it has restored the properties sympathetically to keep as many of the original features as possible

"All the homes have been designed to be highly energy efficient with a range of future-proofing features and technologies, including air source heat pumps and electric car charging points – both of these come as standard on Spitfire Homes as they are very focused on sustainability," said a spokesperson for Spitfire Homes.

"The homes are accessed via a private driveway secured with automatic gates, and comprises 7.5 acres of communal woodland and green space exclusively for residents.

"The site has attracted a range of buyers from downsizers who want a ‘lock up and leave’ to young families and young professionals

"The huge grounds are popular with residents who like to use them to run, walk or do yoga.

The spokesperson added: "Sustainability has also become a big priority for us and our customers so all houses at The Jephson Portfolio are heated by air source heat pumps and include energy-saving features such as electric car charging points as standard.”

1 . Restoration of Jephson House Before and after photos from the outside of Jephson House Photo: Submitted photos

2 . Restoration of Jephson House Before and after photos from the bedroom of apartment two. Photo: Submitted photos

3 . Restoration of Jephson House Before and after photos from the kitchen in apartment two Photo: Submitted photos

4 . Restoration of Jephson House Before and after photos inside apartment nine Photo: Submitted photos