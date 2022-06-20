A record number of gardens will be open to the public in Harbury on Saturday July 2 (12-6pm) and Sunday July 3 (2-6pm).

Visitors can enjoy 31 gardens of all shapes and sizes including an unusual Chinese garden (some with lunches, teas, coffee and cakes).

The Harbury Garden Walkabout event is being hosted by Harbury e-Wheels, a voluntary free transport service based in the village, which just been awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Tickets are £5 per adult, valid for the same person on both days, to benefit e-Wheels, and can be purchased on the day or in advance at Harbury Village Library or online via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hvlbc/e-gkdlbg

In addition there are two exhibitions: The Festival of Hope in Harbury Church (which includes a Quilt of Hope, needlework panels, flower festival and live music) and a history of Harbury in the Harbury Heritage Centre.