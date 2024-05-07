Residents enjoy free literary delights thanks to new community book exchange

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Little Free Library (charter number 170590) was crafted by Taylor Wimpey apprentices from Moreton Morrell college and provides the community with a local book exchange, allowing residents to pick up a new novel or simply leave a book behind for others to enjoy.

The bird-box style library, which is painted in a striking purple and has a compost planter base for growing flowers in, can be found at the housebuilder's Valiant Fields development and sits at the nearby park entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the opening ceremony, Taylor Wimpey Midlands donated a selection of classic and contemporary fiction for adults and children which was purchased from an independent retailer Warwick Books via bookshop.org.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands, Little Free Library

Responsibility for the library will eventually be handed over to local residents, who will become the official stewards and ensure it remains well looked after and a much-loved feature of the community for years to come.

Emma Hills (Trustgreen), Community Champion for the Upper Lighthorne Consortium, says:

“It is wonderful that Taylor Wimpey has installed the new library in the Upper Lighthorne area, giving local residents free access to a collection of pre-loved books. It is already being well used and will be loved by the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director said: “We are proud to support the local communities in which we build, and hope that the new Little Free Library will help to foster community spirit and a love for literature.