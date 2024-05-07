Residents enjoy free literary delights thanks to new community book exchange
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Little Free Library (charter number 170590) was crafted by Taylor Wimpey apprentices from Moreton Morrell college and provides the community with a local book exchange, allowing residents to pick up a new novel or simply leave a book behind for others to enjoy.
The bird-box style library, which is painted in a striking purple and has a compost planter base for growing flowers in, can be found at the housebuilder's Valiant Fields development and sits at the nearby park entry.
As part of the opening ceremony, Taylor Wimpey Midlands donated a selection of classic and contemporary fiction for adults and children which was purchased from an independent retailer Warwick Books via bookshop.org.
Responsibility for the library will eventually be handed over to local residents, who will become the official stewards and ensure it remains well looked after and a much-loved feature of the community for years to come.
Emma Hills (Trustgreen), Community Champion for the Upper Lighthorne Consortium, says:
“It is wonderful that Taylor Wimpey has installed the new library in the Upper Lighthorne area, giving local residents free access to a collection of pre-loved books. It is already being well used and will be loved by the community.”
Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director said: “We are proud to support the local communities in which we build, and hope that the new Little Free Library will help to foster community spirit and a love for literature.
“We invite local residents to join us as official stewards of the library. They will play a vital role in preserving this literary treasure and ensuring it remains a beloved feature of our community for generations to come.”