Retirees invited to get a sneak peek of Stratford On Avon’s newest retirement community

With work well underway at McCarthy Stone's Romeo Place on Alcester Road, the off-site Sales Suite will provide a first glimpse of the stylish accommodation and vibrant lifestyle on offer at the upcoming development.

Temporarily located at 39 Sheep Street, CV37 6EE, the Sales Suite is open Tuesdays to Saturdays between 10.30am and 4.30pm* and will remain here until the on-site Sales Suite opens at Romeo Place later this year.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Here, guests will be able to get a feel for what the exciting new development will be like, as well as discuss apartment layouts and proposed interior styles, with the McCarthy Stone team on-hand to answer any questions.

CGI of Future Stratford-upon-Avon Retirement Development, Romeo Place

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re delighted to offer a greater choice of quality retirement living in Stratford-upon-Avon. Our purpose-built, specialist homes allow people to make the most of their retirement, and to live as independently as possible, for as long as possible, with peace of mind that help is nearby.

“We’re anticipating high demand, so we’d like to encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about Romeo Place and its wealth of facilities and services to book an appointment in advance to view the Sales Suite and hear how we can make a move work for them by calling 0800 201 4384.”

Helping the over 60s to retire in style, Romeo Place will offer 55 one and two-bedroom low-maintenance retirement apartments featuring intelligent, ergonomic design and luxurious home comforts, along with stylish communal spaces to encourage new friendships to flourish. These include a well-appointed lounge and beautifully landscaped gardens, in addition to a hotel-style guest suite where friends and family can stay overnight.

For peace of mind, each property will benefit from a 24/7 emergency call system and intruder alarm, while a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to keep everything running smoothly.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living at Romeo Place, please call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/romeo-place.