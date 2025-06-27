Revealed: The ten most expensive streets to purchase a home in Kenilworth

To find out which streets are the most expensive, Property Solvers gathered five years' worth of sold house prices from HM Land Registry – and here are the results (below).
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Upper Spring Lane (CV8) sold for £3,500,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £85,000 and under on Cherry Way (CV8), Albion Street (CV8) and Oaklands Court (CV8)."
1. Southbank Road - £922,772
Southbank Road is the most expensive street to buy a home in Kenilworth, where properties have sold for an average of £922,772. Photo: Google
2. Stanley Drive - £837,496
Stanley Drive is the second most expensive street to buy a home in Kenilworth, where properties have sold for an average of £837,496. . Photo: Google
3. Amherst Road - £833,333
Amherst Road is the third most expensive street to buy a home in Kenilworth, where properties have sold for an average of £833,333. Photo: Google
4. New Street - £820,000
New Street is the fourth most expensive street to buy a home in Kenilworth, where properties have sold for an average of £820,000. Photo: Google