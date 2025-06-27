The most expensive streets to buy property in Kenilworthplaceholder image
Revealed: The ten most expensive streets to purchase a home in Kenilworth

By News Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
The ten most expensive streets to buy homes in Kenilworth have been revealed.

To find out which streets are the most expensive, Property Solvers gathered five years' worth of sold house prices from HM Land Registry – and here are the results (below).

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Upper Spring Lane (CV8) sold for £3,500,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £85,000 and under on Cherry Way (CV8), Albion Street (CV8) and Oaklands Court (CV8)."

1. Southbank Road - £922,772

2. Stanley Drive - £837,496

3. Amherst Road - £833,333

4. New Street - £820,000

