Rugby-based Houlton Community Gardens Society group forms blossoming relationship with local homebuilder

Mulberry Homes donated a variety of equipment to Houlton community gardens

Luxury housebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated a variety of equipment to a local gardening group, Houlton Gardening Society at its Urban&Civic Houlton development in Warwickshire.

Mulberry Homes’ donation will provide the group with a storage cabinet and padlock to ensure all the gardening equipment is kept safe throughout the year.

The Houlton Community Gardens was created as a space for the society to meet and grow a variety of different flowers, fruits and vegetables, whilst also serving as a space for members of the community to meet and get to know one another.

Sonia Nakra-Norman, Communications & Partnerships Manager at Urban and Civic, said: “The Houlton Community Gardens Society have risen from strength to strength in the past year, being crowned as runners up in The Developer Pineapple awards only a few months ago. This work isn’t possible without their dedication and support from those such as Mulberry.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have donated to the Houlton Community Gardens as we strongly believe in investing in the communities that we build.

“We hope that our donation will help the gardens continue to flourish over the next year, and we are excited to see the community grow.”

The donation comes as Mulberry Homes is building nearby at its Mulberry Homes at Houlton development, which offers prospective buyers a choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes that are set amongst acres of green space in Warwickshire.

The development is ideal for a variety of buyers and also benefits from having unrivalled transport links to London and Northampton, with both being reachable within the hour from Rugby train station, which is only a short drive from the development.

Mulberry Homes at Houlton is part of the large-scale Houlton development, which is being delivered by Urban&Civic in partnership with Aviva Investors. The site is home to expansive green infrastructure, with over 500 acres of natural outdoor space, a network of cycleways, walkways and nature trails, wildflower and mature trees, and ecological habitats.