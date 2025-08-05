Rugby development down to final two available homes

Barratt Homes has announced it is the last chance to settle down at its Warwickshire development, Elborough Place, before it is sold out.

Located on Ashlawn Road in Rugby, the sought-after development is now over 95% sold with property seekers taking advantage of the historic town of Rugby, a good selection of schools and a range of amenities on the doorstep.

Remaining on the development are one Haversham style home and one Marlowe style home.

The Marlowe is a five-bedroom, newly built home where everything in it is designed for the modern family. A large kitchen with French doors that lead to the garden, an adjoining utility, a spacious lounge and a separate dining room complete the ground floor.

The first floor includes a generous main bedroom and a second double bedroom, both with en suites, a single bedroom, and a family bathroom. Upstairs on the second floor is a further double bedroom and another single bedroom, along with a shower room.

To help make the move easier and more affordable, Barratt Homes has a range of schemes available for house hunters. This includes Part Exchange and Stamp Duty on the property, completely paid.

The Part Exchange scheme allows for Barratt Homes to buy their customers’ previous homes from them for their fair market value. This allows customers to avoid the property chain, any estate agents' fees and move into their new home as soon as they’re ready.

Throughout the development's lifetime, Barratt Homes has continuously supported local schools with different donations and campaigns.

The developer organised a donation of books to the library at St Gabriel’s Academy, volunteered at a garden rejuvenation project at Rokeby Primary School by helping to build a number of raised beds and followed this up with a donation of hedgehog homes, and just this year donated gardening equipment to Rugby Free Primary School.

Barratt Homes has also supported the Rugby Autism Network and Shine a Light Childhood Cancer Support with £1,500 and £3,000 donations, respectively, supporting their ongoing projects and helping them continue to do necessary work in the local area.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are very proud to have worked so closely with so many schools and charities in the local Rugby area. We hope that all of these projects have made a big impact and can encourage these great institutions to continue their tremendous work.

“We have enjoyed great success in the community, and it’s been fantastic to see the development take shape. We would encourage anyone interested in the final homes to visit our development and speak with one of our Sales Advisers to learn more about the offers available to help them make a move into their dream home.”

The location that birthed the game of rugby, the jet engine and holography is steeped in history, and members of this new community are granted access to a wide range of local amenities. The development is also near the M45, M1 and M6, taking commuters to several nearby major towns and cities.

Those looking to explore the great outdoors will be happy to find the nearby Windmill Spinney Nature Reserve and Hillmorton Locks, whilst only a short drive away, thrill seekers can enjoy Go Ape in Coventry.

Elborough Place currently has a selection of four and five bedroom properties available with prices starting from £398,995.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 4875 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.