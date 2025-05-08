Sales success for Elan Homes in Shuttington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four eager buyers snapped up new homes in Shuttington at the earliest opportunity.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elan Homes has just launched its latest development, Millbridge. The homebuilder welcomed dozens of visitors to the show home in the first weekend.

Elan regional sales director Tracey Ball said: “We’re off to a solid start with our first development in Warwickshire. Around 40 people visited the show homes over the launch weekend and many of them has studied the site plans and knew exactly which of the homes they wanted to buy. Two eager buyers reserved at the earliest opportunity and two more have made ‘early bird’ reservations, giving them first refusal when their preferred properties are released for sale in line with the build programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millbridge is an intimate development of just 24 private sale properties.

A CGI of the five-bedroom Kelsall Special, like the show home at Millbridge

Current prices start from £289,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Malham Special. A three-bedroom detached Finham, with detached single garage, is available from £369,995.

Future releases will include four and five-bedroom detached designs.

Subject to build stage buyers should be able to make a host of design choices, selecting everything from the style of the kitchen to the finish of the bathroom tiles to make their home their own before moving in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes at Millbridge will enjoy a leafy setting with existing trees and hedgerows retained and new trees planted. When complete, the new neighbourhood will include a flowering lawn, an attenuation pond that will be a wildflower wetland area, plus a wildflower meadow.

Elan Homes has just launched Millbridge in Shuttington

Local amenities include a public house, supermarket and village hall all within walking distance. Polesworth Secondary School and Newton Regis Primary School are within easy reach, making the homes an ideal choice for families.

Elan, with its regional headquarters in Coleshill, Warwickshire, has nearby developments in Tamworth and Lichfield.

The show home at Millbridge is open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/millbridge/