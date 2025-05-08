Shared Ownership homes available at Warwickshire’s Heritage Grange: Open day Saturday 10th May

Sage Homes is hosting an Open Day on Saturday 10th May from 10am to 2pm at Heritage Grange, for homebuyers to find out more about the Shared Ownership scheme and the brand new two-bedroom apartments now ready to move into. Visitors can also tour the beautiful new show home.

Heritage Grange is a vibrant new community near Gaydon in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside. Shared Ownership homes start from £95,000 for a 50% share, with deposits from £4,750. Over 80% of Sage Homes’ homes at Heritage Grange have sold due to strong demand from local buyers.

Each apartment is finished to a high specification. Contemporary kitchens and sleek, modern bathrooms and all apartments come with allocated parking. The hallway and kitchens are fitted with oak-effect flooring, while the main living areas and bedrooms are carpeted. Set in a scenic location, the development boasts public open green spaces and a pond, all surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Located in the new community of Upper Lighthorne, Heritage Grange offers the perfect blend of countryside charm and excellent town connectivity. The development benefits from strong commuter links, less than 10 minutes from the M40 and under 30 minutes from Coventry. Residents enjoy easy access to Banbury, Birmingham and London, with Leamington Spa just a 20-minute drive away. This vibrant Regency town offers a range of shops, boutiques and eateries all within easy reach.

Internal image of living area at Heritage GrangeInternal image of living area at Heritage Grange
Internal image of living area at Heritage Grange

Through Sage Home’s Shared Ownership scheme, buyers can purchase a share of the home, typically between 25% and 75%. This method requires a much lower deposit compared to the full market price, making it more accessible for many families. Buyers only need to take out a mortgage for their share (making the purchase more affordable) and they pay a monthly rent for the portion they do not own.

To find out more about the apartments available at Heritage Grange and the open day visit: www.sagehomes.co.uk/sales/listing/heritage-grange

