Six weeks of summer deals: Warwickshire housebuilder announces revolving offers

B&DWM - 033 - A living room in a typical David Wilson Home in Warwickshire

Home buyers are being made aware that David Wilson Homes is planning six-week summer deals starting from Monday 21st July.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Every week for six weeks, there will be a new offer available on select David Wilson Homes properties in Warwickshire.

Offers range from deposit and mortgage contributions, exclusive Part Exchange offers and exciting new schemes. Offers could help home buyers save thousands of pounds and allow them to secure a more competitive mortgage rate for long-term savings.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are excited to announce this wave of deals and savings which will help first time buyers get on to the property ladder, existing homeowners, and those looking to downsize to a more manageable home.

B&DWM - 034 - A kitchen and dining area in a typical David Wilson Home in Warwickshire

These offers will be available at Heritage Grange in Upper Lighthorne.

The offers will begin on Monday 21st July and end on Sunday 31st August. Interested house buyers are encouraged to keep an eye on David Wilson Homes’ websites for updates on the latest deals available.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the sales team on 0333 355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.