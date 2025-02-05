Stamp Duty hikes sees surge in homebuyers to beat deadline

Graven Hill, one of Bicester’s fastest growing communities, has announced the release of six new one-bedroom apartments, to meet the rising demand for spacious, stylish and energy-efficient homes.

The exceptional start to 2025 has seen enquiries significantly up on last year, driven by buyers eager to beat the Stamp Duty threshold changes announced in the Autumn Budget, which come into effect on April 1, 2025.

Interest in the off plan apartments, available from £225,000, is already high with first time buyers and would-be investors registering early to receive details on the stylish homes, complete with fully fitted kitchen appliances, carpets and flooring throughout. The apartments, on the corner of Austin Way and Anniversary Avenue East, also come with an allocated parking space each.

“We’re delighted with the surge in interest we’ve seen at the start of this year and that was on the back of a very strong finish in December where we saw four sales complete ahead of the Christmas break," said Gemma Davis, Customer Experience Director at Graven Hill.

“The impending stamp duty changes are still clearly motivating buyers to act and secure their dream home. New build also remains a popular choice as they are energy efficient and have a 10-year warranty that provides peace of mind. These new apartments offer a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers, those looking to downsize or would-be investors.”

Custom and new home options at Graven Hill offer significant benefits when compared to resale homes, with new builds enjoying better energy and space efficiencies, a 10-year Builder’s Warranty, less maintenance and no stress-inducing chains that can break down at any time. When bought off-plan, new builds at Graven Hill also allow for more personalisation, providing a “blank canvas” to put your unique style to.

Graven Hill provides a diverse range of housing options to suit all needs and budgets, with custom and new homes ranging from 2-5 bedrooms. With more than half of the site dedicated to green space – including parks, amenity areas, allotments and woodland – Graven Hill is one of Oxfordshire’s greenest developments.

The development’s exceptional community is further enhanced by a host of amenities, including a new primary school, cocktail bar, wine shop, coffee shop and state-of-the-art dental practice.

Located just 15 minutes from Oxford by train and less than two hours from London, Graven Hill is within walking distance of Bicester Outlet Village and the railway station, offering the perfect blend of town and country living.