Stratford home seekers with last chance to buy at high-quality Shared Ownership developments

Leading new homes provider Bromford is encouraging home seekers in and around Stratford-upon-Avon to enquire about the final homes at two of its developments close to the town.

Shottery View, within the town itself to the west, and Meon Vale, seven miles to the south, each comprise just one remaining high-quality home, expertly-crafted by five-star developers Bloor Homes and St Modwen Homes respectively.

With limited availability left at both developments, priority will be given to those with a connection to the Stratford-upon-Avon District Council area.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Computer-generated image of a Bromford Shared Ownership home in Warwickshire. IMG

Then, when the time is right, buyers can increase their owned share until they own 100 per cent of the home outright.

The final home remaining at Shottery View is the Saffrey, a four-bedroom, semi-detached home available for just £98,750 for a 25 per cent share value*, meaning just a £4,398 deposit is required.

The energy-efficient Saffrey opens up into a welcoming hallway, with the lounge area immediately to the right with space for two sofas and side cabinets, a television stand, a centre table and armchairs, without sacrificing on spare space in the middle.

Also downstairs is a fitted kitchen-dining area, which combined with the lounge, make the Saffrey an ideal space for entertaining guests. Extra space for storage and a fully-turfed rear garden complete the ground floor.

Upstairs is home to four good-sized bedrooms, the two smaller of which could be utilised as a home office or dressing room, with a stylish family bathroom spanning off the landing.

Over at Meon Vale, the final remaining home is the Whitley, a modern, two-bedroom house priced at just £102,000 for a 40 per cent share value*.

A semi-detached home with practicality, character and space for the demands of modern life, the Whitley provides an opportunity for a variety of homeseekers to settle down in the Warwickshire countryside without being too detached from the amenities of a bustling, historic town.

The contemporary home also opens up into a vibrant hallway, off which stems a modern living area to the front and a fully-fitted kitchen-dining area to the rear. Also downstairs are a storage room and guest cloakroom, while a turfed rear garden and off-street parking are outside.

The first floor hosts a main bedroom spanning the width of the home, with a smaller secondary bedroom and stylish family bathroom completing the property, which has yet more storage space upstairs.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “The two homes remaining at our Stratford-upon-Avon developments exemplify the breadth of properties we have provided across the region, helping to find housing solutions for those who otherwise may not have found their dream homes.

“The great locations, high specification and energy efficiency are just three reasons why interest in the Shared Ownership homes here has remained so high.

“We’re really proud of the developments in the area, and our relationships with our five-star partners assures both us and our buyers that they’re settling in great homes in one of the most sought-after regions in the UK.”

Dating back to Roman times, Stratford-upon Avon is one of the UK’s most intriguing towns and is steeped in historical significance.

Famously the birthplace of William Shakespeare, the town is home to stunning riverside views, with a number of scenic pubs and restaurants, independent stores and businesses, markets and events.