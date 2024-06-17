Stratford-upon-Avon open day gives home seekers chance to view Shared Ownership homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home seekers in Stratford-upon-Avon have the chance to view the Shared Ownership homes at a five-star development this weekend, courtesy of new homes provider Bromford.

Just off Alcester Road, the Shottery View development comprises a charming blend of two- and three-bedroom homes in a variety of styles, expertly crafted by Bloor Homes, which were recently released.

For those interested in purchasing a Shared Ownership home in Stratford-upon-Avon, Bromford is hosting the open day from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, June 22 to provide an insight into the homes and learn more about the merits of Shared Ownership.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Computer-generated image of a Bromford Shared Ownership home at Shottery View.

Built specifically to help meet the needs of local people, priority will be given to applicants who have a connection to the Stratford-upon-Avon District Council area. Those who have lived or been employed within these districts for two to five years or have family connections who have lived in the area for at least three years, will be given priority.

One of the recently-released home styles at Shottery View is the Heminges, a charming four-bedroom semi-detached home full of character, priced at just £158,000 for a 40 per cent share value.*

A three-storey home, the Heminges will greet its new residents into a welcoming hallway, off which spans a cosy family living area and open-plan kitchen-diner to the rear, with plenty of natural light coming in through the French doors that lead into the turfed and patioed rear garden. A handy utility room and outdoor car parking space for two complete the ground floor.

The middle floor hosts a main double bedroom and one smaller room, which could easily be converted into a nursery, dressing room or home office, along with more storage space and stylish family bathroom. The upper floor is home to two more bedrooms at the front and rear, with a convenient guest cloakroom rounding off the home.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “Shottery View sits in a unique location being within a charming, picturesque characterful town, while also having the peaceful tranquillity of the Warwickshire countryside on its doorstep.

“We’re really happy with our Shared Ownership offering at this development, and our collaboration with Bloor Homes assures us that they are crafted to an expert standard.

“It will be fantastic to welcome home seekers from Stratford-upon-Avon and beyond to view the homes here, and hopefully guide them towards their dream property.”

Dating back to Roman times, Stratford-upon Avon is one of the UK’s most intriguing towns and is steeped in historical significance.

Famously the birthplace of William Shakespeare, the town is home to stunning riverside views, with a number of scenic pubs and restaurants, independent stores and businesses, markets and events.

For more information on Shottery View, and to enquire about the development, visit Shottery View: Shared Home Ownership in Stratford Upon Avon - Bromford or call a member of the sales team on 0800 916 5050.