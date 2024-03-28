Studley Retirement Living Development scoops top industry award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McCarthy Stone, the developer behindPriory Placeon Alcester Road, scooped the top accolade having received a 100 percent customer satisfaction score from its homeowners as part of an independent survey by the HBF.

The survey by HBF is conducted annually and interviews over 100,000 homeowners nationwide to determine the customer satisfaction of housebuilders and developers, helping to identify the best in the business. To receive the top Five Star rating, more than 90 percent of customers need to recommend a company to a friend.

The survey also revealed that McCarthy Stone continues to exceed customer satisfaction across the board, with almost nine out of ten (88 percent) homeowners saying living at one of its developments has improved their quality of life.

Priory Place, Studley

David Meachem,Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded the Full Five stars from HBF at Priory Place. This is proof of our long-standing commitment to developing welcoming and friendly communities which meet the highest standards and help our homeowners live life to the fullest.

“The welfare and happiness of our homeowners is at the heart of everything we do, and we continually strive to ensure they always receive the very best experience throughout their journey with us, from the reservation stage right through to moving and settling in. We want to express our gratitude to all the team at Priory Place for always going the extra mile to provide an exceptional living experience for our residents; the award is a true testament to their hard work and diligence.”

The HBF award recognises McCarthy Stone’s commitment to maintaining consistently high standards of build quality and delivering excellent customer service over the long-term, with particular emphasis on the developer’s commitment to guiding homebuyers through the purchasing process, including the provision of post-sales support.

Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 60s, Priory Placeconsists of 45 beautifully appointed one and two-bedroom retirement apartments, each of which boast access to state-of-the-art facilities. Ideal for forging friendships, these include a spacious communal lounge and well-maintained gardens. A House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, while a 24/7 emergency call point, intruder alarm, and door camera entry are fitted as standard in every property for added peace of mind.

A range of purchasing options are available at Priory Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £112,500 and two-bedroom properties available from £150,000*.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living at Priory Place, please call 0800 201 4384 or visitwww.mccarthystone.co.uk/priory-place.

* Shared Ownership prices shown when purchasing a 50% share with monthly rent, excluding Service Charge.