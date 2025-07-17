Stylish brand-new Shared Ownership homes now available near Solihull for deposit of just £8,000

New homes provider Bromford has announced the first release of homes at its brand-new Shared Ownership development near Solihull, built by five-star housebuilder David Wilson Homes.

Ashtree Grove, situated just off the main Meriden Road in Hampton-in-Arden, comprises a stylish collection of two- and three-bedroom homes available through the affordable scheme, ideally-located for first-time buyers and young families.

In the heart of the West Midlands countryside, the development combines tranquil surroundings with extensive transport links, with Solihull and Birmingham within a short distance as well as the M42 and M6, putting commuter locations like Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and London within half-a-day’s reach.

Homes at Ashtree Grove are being delivered to an advanced specification, with the first phase including semi-detached homes, and details of a future phase to be announced later this year.

Example of a home at a previous Bromford development in Solihull.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the chance to step onto the property ladder.

Buyers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining portion, meaning a smaller deposit is needed. Then, when the time is right, buyers can increase their owned share until they own 100 per cent of the home outright.

One of the brand-new homes available at Ashtree Grove is the Rosegate, a two-bedroom semi detached house available from £160,000 for a 40 per cent share value.

The Rosegate features a generous lounge, part of an open-plan ground floor with an integrated, contemporary kitchen leading out through the rear lobby to the turfed garden.

The living space has plenty of room for hosting family and entertaining guests, while the kitchen-diner is fully-fitted with contemporary appliances and modern fittings to suit a variety of home buyers. Also downstairs is a ground floor bathroom and understairs storage.

Upstairs, the main bedroom features a built-in wardrobe and additional space for a desk or reading area, while the second bedroom comfortably fits two double beds and further storage. A stylish family bathroom completes this home, while outside there is dedicated off-street parking.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We’re delighted to have launched these beautifully-designed homes at Ashtree Grove, which will allow many people who may have thought home ownership was out of reach to achieve their dream of getting onto the property ladder.

“This excellent development demonstrates that quality housing can be affordable, with this advanced specification adding that premium touch.

“These homes combine quality with affordability, and we expect demand to be strong. We would encourage anybody interested to get in touch with our friendly sales team.”

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign aims to raise awareness of Shared Ownership and is supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit The National Housing Federation.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales).

*T&Cs apply.