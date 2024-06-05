Successful Alcester Shared Ownership development comes to a close

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Platform Home Ownership has announced the conclusion of a successful Shared Ownership development in Alcester, in partnership with five-star housebuilder Bloor Homes.

The final homes were handed over to the newest residents recently at the Alcester Park development, off Birmingham Road, and comprises a blend of stunning two- and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes in multiple styles in a sought-after location.

Shared Ownership allows homebuyers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10 per cent and 75 per cent of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5 per cent and 10 per cent of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152 per cent sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Steve Roberts, Managing Director for Bloor Homes’ Western Region, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of the popularity of the new homes at Alcester Park,

“We’re pleased to have partnered with Platform Home Ownership to create a new, welcoming community that has helped many local residents step onto the property ladder with a tenure to suit their needs.

“We wish Alcester Park’s newest residents many happy years in their energy-efficient, quality new homes in this fantastic location.”

Jasmine Jandu, Sales Consultant for Alcester Park, said: “We’re delighted with the success of these Shared Ownership homes and seeing so many happy faces as people move in has been incredibly rewarding.

“We’d like to place on record our thanks to Bloor and know that the residents at Alcester Park have settled in the perfect space to take in the country and city lifestyles at homes built to such a high specification.”

Alcester Park sits to the west of the Roman town and within walking distance of the centre, with the neighbouring Warwickshire countryside allowing its newest residents to enjoy the peace of rurality without compromising on the charm and amenities of a historic settlement.

The new homes are also near to the extensive road and rail networks that the south Midlands has to offer, making London, the South West, the Cotswolds and other popular areas easily accessible, while a number of Ofsted Good rated schools are close by.

Platform has more Shared Ownership homes available, including at Brindley Meadows in Hawkesbury, for more information please call the sales team on 0333 200 7304 or visit www.platformhomeownership.com/development/brindley-meadows.

For more information on Shared Ownership homes, visit the Platform Home Ownership website at www.platformhomeownership.com/find-a-home/search/.