Taylor Wimpey brings 100% electric homes to Warwick

Taylor Wimpey Midlands has announced the launch of its new development in Warwick, Tournament Park, bringing a selection of two, three and four bedroom gas-free homes to the area.

The development is the first 100% electric site from Taylor Wimpey Midlands. All 67 homes will feature PV panels, EV charging points, and Air Source Heat Pumps to help reduce energy costs and support a more sustainable lifestyle.

Matthew Kendall, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have launched our first gas-free development in Warwick, Tournament Park. These 100% electric homes have been thoughtfully designed to help homeowners enjoy a more energy-efficient lifestyle from day one.

“This development is set to bring a fantastic selection of homes designed for first time buyers, growing families and downsizers alike. We encourage anyone who is looking to make a move to Warwick to drop into our sales office at The Asps to speak to the sales team about the range of offers and incentives available at Tournament Park.”

Situated on the southern edge of Warwick, Tournament Park combines suburban living with the convenience of easy-to-access local amenities. Warwick and Leamington Spa are just minutes away, offering a wide variety of shops, restaurants, schools and leisure facilities. For commuters, Tournament Park is in close proximity to Warwick Parkway Station and the M40, offering links to Birmingham, London, and beyond.

Tournament Park is currently selling remotely from The Asps sales office, Banbury Road, Warwick, Warwickshire, CV34 6ST.