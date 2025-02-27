Taylor Wimpey donates to Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice
Having opened its doors in 1995, Zoe’s Place is dedicated to supporting babies and young children with complex life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, while providing the best quality of life, and support for families throughout the journey.
A dedicated team of specialists at Zoe’s Place provide a range of play therapies for the children and babies at its facilities including animal, music and art therapy. With facilities in Middlesborough, Liverpool and Coventry, the donation from Taylor Wimpey North Midlands has been assigned to the running and daily maintenance of the charity's Coventry facility.
Amaan Yasin, Corporate Fundraiser at Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice, said: “On behalf of Zoe’s Place Coventry, I would like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for its donation. Here at Zoe’s Place, we predominantly rely on donations from our amazing supporters to ensure that we can offer our services for free to those who need it the most. With this donation we can continue to support children and families to live life to its fullest.”
Sarah Pasco, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We’re always looking to support the communities where we’re building new homes and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice does incredible work for lots of families in Coventry. We hope our donation will go a long way in helping the hospice continue its incredible work and we remain dedicated to supporting community initiatives that help improve lives.”
To find out more about Zoe’s Place, please visit https://www.zoes-place.org.uk.
