Taylor Wimpey secures planning approval for 262 homes at Coventry development

Taylor Wimpey West Midlands is delighted to announce that it will bring 262 new homes to Coventry after receiving planning approval for homes at its Waterside Gardens development in Sutton Stop.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development will comprise a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, with 25% of homes allocated as affordable housing. All homes will be designed with the future in mind, equipped with the latest energy efficient features such as PV panels, wastewater heat retention systems and EV car chargers. Once complete, the development will include open green space and play areas for residents and locals to use and enjoy.

Taylor Wimpey’s planning application was approved by Coventry City Council in October 2025 and works on site are set to begin in November. The first homes at Waterside Gardens are due to go on sale in December of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have received planning approval for our Waterside Gardens development and look forward to bringing a brand-new community to Coventry. We look forward to watching the development progress and helping our customers find their dream new home with us.”

Community Matters

“Ideally located on the edge of Hawkesbury Village in Coventry, Waterside Gardens will benefit from excellent travel links and a range of amenities including reputable schools, shopping, nightlife and entertainment.”

For more information about the upcoming homes at Waterside Gardens and to register your interest, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/coventry/waterside-gardens.