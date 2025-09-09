Taylor Wimpey supports Upper Lighthorne allotment’s first anniversary celebration

The event took place during National Allotment Week.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands has supported the Upper Lighthorne Allotment Association and Trustgreen’s first anniversary celebration of the opening of the allotment on Gaydon Coppice Avenue with a £300 donation.

The anniversary picnic took place on 23rd August 2025 during National Allotment Week. Plot holders, families and community plot volunteers were invited to enjoy food and drinks at the event and celebrate the introduction of the allotment to the community.

The allotment was delivered as part of the developments in Upper Lighthorne by Taylor Wimpey Midlands, Barratt Homes West Midlands, and David Wilson Homes Mercia. Its original launch took place in August 2024, which Taylor Wimpey also supported with a donation of bug houses and wheelbarrows.

Taylor Wimpey’s donation is part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community surrounding its Valiant Fields development in Upper Lighthorne, and went towards the event’s refreshments and items for the group’s community plot sessions, including a cool box and hot water flask.

Maggie Hedger, Chairman of the Upper Lighthorne Allotment Association, said: “On behalf of the Upper Lighthorne Allotment Association, I would like to express a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for the generous donation for our party. It was a fabulous day and it was wonderful to be able to celebrate our allotment journey.”

Matthew Kendall, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We are proud to have supported Upper Lighthorne Allotment Association and Trustgreen in celebrating the first anniversary of the allotment. It’s fantastic to see how the space has benefitted the local community.”

For more information about Taylor Wimpey Midlands’ Upper Lighthorne development, Valiant Fields, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/upper-lighthorne/valiant-fields