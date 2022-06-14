Ten glorious gardens will be open to the public in Kenilworth this weekend

The beautiful garden at 1 Siddeley Avenue.

Ten glorious will be open to the public in Kenilworth this Sunday (June 19).

This is part of the National Garden Scheme and visitors can pick up a guide at any of the gardens - several of which having won Gold in the Kenilworth In Bloom competition.

There is a good variety of gardening styles from cottage to formal with trees, shrubs, herbaceous borders, ponds and more intimate wildlife friendly-areas and vegetables galore at the allotments.

Plant lovers will be rewarded with an abundance of clematis, honeysuckle, lavender, hosta, delphinium, foxglove, nigella, water lily and acer.

"I never thought that I would have a garden people might want to come and visit, until county organiser Liz Watson invited me to take part this year!" said new opener James Coleman of 14 Whitehead Drive.

"And when I have visited NGS gardens, everybody seems very happy and so why wouldn't you do it?! I'm surprised more people don't to be honest."

The open gardens are at Beehive Hill Allotments, 30 Clarendon Road, 34 Clarendon Road, Fieldgate, 65 Randall Road, 2 St Nicolas Avenue, St Nicholas Parochial Hall at the church, 1 Siddeley Avenue, Tree Tops and 14 Whitehead Drive.

They are open from 12-5pm. Admission is £7,free for children, dogs on leads welcome, homemade teas at St. Nicholas Parochial Hall.

Transport is necessary to visit all the gardens and parking is available at Abbey Fields or in town. Street parking is available in Fieldgate Lane (limited), Siddley Avenue and Beehive Hill.