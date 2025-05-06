The 11 places in Warwickshire with the worst air pollution, based on the latest data

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 6th May 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 12:50 BST

Air pollution kills up to 36,000 people in the UK every year, it is estimated.

So it’s important to know what the air quality is like in your prospective new neighbourhood when choosing where to live.

We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Warwickshire with the worst recorded air pollution.

None of the places featured breached the UK limit for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) of 40 µg/m3.

But they were all at least three times the World Health Organisation’s lower guideline for clean air of 10 µg/m3 of NO2.

The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Reports published by Warwick District Council, Stratford-on-Avon District Council, North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, and Rugby Borough Council, all of which contain data for 2023.

Wise Street, off High Street, Royal Leamington Spa, is the most polluted spot in Warwickshire, according to the latest data, with a 36.8 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 for 2023, which is nearly four times the WHO's recommended limit.

1. Wise Street, Royal Leamington Spa - worst

11 Watling Street, in Dordon, Tamworth, is the 2nd most polluted spot in Warwickshire, according to the latest data, with a 36.4 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 for 2023, which is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit.

2. 11 Watling Street, in Dordon, Tamworth - 2nd worst

Blythe Road, Coleshill, is the 3rd most polluted spot in Warwickshire, according to the latest data, with a 35.0 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 for 2023, which is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit.

3. Blythe Road, Coleshill

Church Road, in Shilton, near Coventry, is the 4th most polluted spot in Warwickshire, according to the latest data, with a 34.2 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 for 2023, which is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit.

4. Church Road, Shilton - 4th worst

