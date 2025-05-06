So it’s important to know what the air quality is like in your prospective new neighbourhood when choosing where to live.

We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Warwickshire with the worst recorded air pollution.

None of the places featured breached the UK limit for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) of 40 µg/m3.

But they were all at least three times the World Health Organisation’s lower guideline for clean air of 10 µg/m3 of NO2.

The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Reports published by Warwick District Council, Stratford-on-Avon District Council, North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, and Rugby Borough Council, all of which contain data for 2023.

1 . Wise Street, Royal Leamington Spa - worst Wise Street, off High Street, Royal Leamington Spa, is the most polluted spot in Warwickshire, according to the latest data, with a 36.8 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 for 2023, which is nearly four times the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google

2 . 11 Watling Street, in Dordon, Tamworth - 2nd worst 11 Watling Street, in Dordon, Tamworth, is the 2nd most polluted spot in Warwickshire, according to the latest data, with a 36.4 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 for 2023, which is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google

3 . Blythe Road, Coleshill Blythe Road, Coleshill, is the 3rd most polluted spot in Warwickshire, according to the latest data, with a 35.0 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 for 2023, which is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google