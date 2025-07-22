The 13 Warwickshire postcodes where houses are selling fastest

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 12:49 BST

The places in Warwickshire where houses are selling quickest have been revealed.

Depending on where in Warwickshire you live, your home could take up to 44 days longer to sell than in another part of the county.

We’ve looked at data from PropertySolvers to compare the average time taken for properties to sell, from listing to completion, by postcode.

Across 33 postcode areas within Warwickshire, the time taken for homes to sell ranges from 118 days to 162.

Below are the 13 postcode areas within Warwickshire where homes are selling fastest, based on the latest completed property sales data from May 2025.

Where do you think is the best place to live in Warwickshire, and why? Let us know in the comments section.

Homes in the OX17 postcode area, including Warmington, Farnborough and Shotteswell, take 138 days to sell on average, which is the joint 12th fastest in Warwickshire

1. OX17 - 138 days

Homes in the OX17 postcode area, including Warmington, Farnborough and Shotteswell, take 138 days to sell on average, which is the joint 12th fastest in Warwickshire | Google Photo: Google

Homes in the CV7 postcode area, including Ansty, Barnacle and Shilton, take 138 days to sell on average, which is the joint 12th fastest in Warwickshire

2. CV7 - 138 days

Homes in the CV7 postcode area, including Ansty, Barnacle and Shilton, take 138 days to sell on average, which is the joint 12th fastest in Warwickshire | Google Photo: Google

Homes in the B96 postcode area, including Sambourne, take 137 days to sell on average, which is the 11th fastest in Warwickshire

3. B96 - 137 days

Homes in the B96 postcode area, including Sambourne, take 137 days to sell on average, which is the 11th fastest in Warwickshire | Google Photo: Google

Homes in the CV36 postcode area, including Shipston-on-Stour, take 136 days to sell on average, which is the 10th fastest in Warwickshire

4. CV36 - 136 days

Homes in the CV36 postcode area, including Shipston-on-Stour, take 136 days to sell on average, which is the 10th fastest in Warwickshire | Google Photo: Google

