House prices in many parts of Warwickshire have been falling, the latest figures show.

But that’s not the case everywhere, with prices in some areas of the county soaring by up to 10 per cent.

The average house price rose by four per cent or more in nine out of 67 neighbourhoods across Warwickshire, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics .

Below are the nine neighbourhoods across Warwickshire where the average house price rose the most during the 12 months to September 2024, the latest date for which localised data is available.

They are listed in reverse order, from smallest to biggest percentage annual house price increase.

The data is taken from neighbourhood statistics published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2025 , for the period up to September 2024.

1 . Bedworth Woodlands - 4% In Bedworth Woodlands, Bedworth and Nuneaton, the average house price rose by £9,500 to £247,000 during the year ending in September 2024, the latest date for which localised data is available. That was a rise of 4%, which was the ninth biggest percentage increase in Warwickshire. | Google Photo: Google

2 . Dordon, Hurley & Wood End In Dordon, Hurley & Wood End, North Warwickshire, the average house price rose by £8,750 to £220,000 during the year ending in September 2024, the latest date for which localised data is available. That was a rise of 4.1%, which was the eighth biggest percentage increase in Warwickshire. | Google Photo: Google

3 . Town North & Newbold on Avon - 5% In Town North & Newbold on Avon, Rugby, the average house price rose by £10,000 to £210,000 during the year ending in September 2024, the latest date for which localised data is available. That was a rise of 5%, which was the seventh biggest percentage increase in Warwickshire. | Google Photo: Google