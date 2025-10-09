The value of the average home in several parts of Warwickshire has increased by more than 10% in a year, and in some cases by nearly 20%, new figures show.

The North Warwickshire neighbourhood of New Arley and Fillongley saw the biggest increase, with the average house price there rising by 18.9%, to £273,495.

New Arley is a former mining village nestled amid pretty countryside just a short drive from Coventry and Birmingham.

One resident, who relocated there from Solihull, described it as the ‘best move I have ever made’, calling it a ‘very nice place to live’.

Another person told how they had moved from Birmingham 20 years ago and had ‘not regretted it once’. They praised the ‘fantastic’ primary school and told how everyone there is ‘lovely and friendly’.

And a third person said they ‘absolutely love this village’, adding that the ‘support from the community has always been incredible’.

Fillongley is a historic village with a parish church dating from the 12th century, said to be haunted by a woman in a long dress who appears on misty nights. It has been described as a peaceful place with a welcoming community.

Below are the nine areas of Warwickshire where house prices rose by the greatest percentage between March 2024 and March 2025, the latest date for which local figures are available, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. They are listed in reverse order.

1 . Camp Hill The average house price in Camp Hill, Nuneaton, rose by 10.4% in a year, to £198,750. That was the 9th biggest annual percentage increase in the whole of Warwickshire. | Google Photo: Google

2 . Bedworth Heath The average house price in Bedworth Heath, Bedworth, rose by 10.6% in a year, to £221,250. That was the 8th biggest annual percentage increase in the whole of Warwickshire. | Google Photo: Google

3 . Dordon, Hurley and Wood End The average house price in the Dordon, Hurley and Wood End neighbourhood in North Warwickshire rose by 10.8% in a year, to £230,000. That was the 7th biggest annual percentage increase in the whole of Warwickshire. | Google Photo: Google