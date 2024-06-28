The wait is over as off-plan homes go on sale at new luxury residential park development in Studley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luxury homes in the heart of rural England, nestled in the county of Shakespeare and the Earls of Warwick – at an attractively affordable price. That’s the offer that is causing a stir among home buyers as the properties come onto the market this month.

The latest opportunity in increasingly popular residential park living is taking shape near the historic hamlet of Outhill, close to Studley Castle and a short distance away from Warwick Castle – “the finest in all the land” – and the lovely spa resort of Leamington.

Called Outhill View, the stunning new energy efficient development will be unveiled at The World of Park & Leisure Homes Show 2024 in Stoneleigh on the 27th June and off-plan homes are on sale.

Ther will be 55 lavishly appointed lodges in the first phase of the eagerly-awaited project, and Open Days will be held at the sales office at Outhill View on the weekend of the 5th, 6th and 7th of July.

Lodge at residential park Outhill View, by Studley

David Cotter, Sales Manager at Outhill View, said: “There has been a huge amount of interest in the development of Outhill View, given its fantastic country location, surrounded by green pastures, leafy views and charming country lanes.

“Residential park living is becoming a very enticing option for a lot of people, especially retirees or people who are nearing retirement, who are seeking an environment which is conducive to peace of mind in the company of like-minded friends and neighbours.

“Outhill, like the rest of Warwickshire, has been washed by the tides of history because of its location in the middle of the country, and is dotted with lovely rural communities, to which Outhill View will become the latest addition.”

The potential of a park property will be on display at the Stoneleigh Show, with products from the Omar Group, the UK’s No 1 designer, manufacturer and solutions provider to the parks industry.

With a modern, fully fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, as well as a comfortable living room, two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and all with a manufacturer’s guarantee, the properties will be ready to move into without any need for decoration or updating.

Buyers, however, can add value to their properties with touches of luxury such as hot tubs, balconies, decking and outdoor furniture.