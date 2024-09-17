Third floor’s a charm: Warwickshire housebuilder highlights the high life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families looking for a new home with plenty of space can have their demands met with Barratt Homes’ three storey properties at its Aston Grange development in Warwickshire.

For larger families, a three storey home may be the ideal solution to flexibility and spacious living, while still having the convenience and space for quality time together.

Located off Banbury Road in Upper Lighthorne, Aston Grange features various properties for a wide range of buyers. Barratt Homes has created a video to highlight the excellent location of the development, and keen home buyers can view this here.

The three storey Kingsville style homes offer prospective buyers a spacious open-plan kitchen on the ground floor with a study that can also double-up as a fourth bedroom, a room dedicated to hobbies or a play room for children.

A street scene featuring a four bedroom home at Aston Grange

The first floor boasts a generous living room, ideal for the entire family to relax and unwind after a long day. The living room is accompanied by the main bedroom and an en suite. On the second floor, there is a double and a single bedroom alongside a family bathroom for the benefit of older children and teenagers who can find comfort in their own space.

For those needing a move sooner rather than later, the three storey Haversham Plot 146 is ready to move into now. With a ground floor bedroom that can be converted into a home office, a middle floor living room and two double bedrooms on the top floor, it proves to be an ideal home for growing families and anyone looking for more space.

Tanya Silk, Sales Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “The three storey properties at our Aston Grange development have been expertly designed to provide the best of spacious and modern living for all families.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about the properties available to visit our Sales Advisers at the developments.”

Anyone interested in a three storey home style home can explore the benefits and flexibility of three storey living by visiting: Create Your Perfect House.