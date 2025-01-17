Tulleys Tulip garden brings a Springtime spectacle to Warwickshire
The team behind the UK’s No.1 Tulip Festival, Tulleys Tulip Fest, is bringing its vibrant tulip garden to Warwickshire for the first time. Tulleys Tulip Garden, opening in Spring 2025, promises to be a stunning natural spectacle featuring over 500,000 tulips.
A Burst of Colour to Welcome Spring
Visitors to Tulleys Tulip Garden will be treated to a truly breath-taking experience as over 100 varieties of tulips, including early, mid-season, and late bloomers, transform the garden into a vibrant kaleidoscope of colour. With each variety showcasing its unique shape, colour, and beauty, this floral haven promises to be an unforgettable way to welcome the spring season.
The tulip garden, nestled within the picturesque grounds of Warwickshire, will change throughout the season, with different tulips blooming in waves. From the first buds to the full blooms and even as petals fall, there’s a unique experience to be had no matter when you visit.
“We’re so excited to bring Tulleys Tulips to Warwickshire,” says Stuart Beare, owner of Tulleys Farm. “After the success of Tulleys Tulip Fest, we’re thrilled to offer something special for spring 2025. It’s not just about the tulips – it’s a celebration of nature and beauty that everyone can enjoy.”
The Perfect Place for Instagram-Worthy Moments
The beauty of the tulip garden doesn’t just stay with the flowers. With over 15 perfect photo spots, including a charming windmill, visitors will have no shortage of opportunities to capture that perfect Instagram shot. Whether you’re an amateur photographer or just looking for the best selfie backdrop, this is the place to be.
Dutch Delights and Live Entertainment
But the experience doesn’t end with the flowers. Tulleys Tulip Garden will bring the flavours of Holland to Warwickshire with a curated selection of Dutch street food. Guests can indulge in tasty treats while enjoying live acoustic music and soaking up the spring atmosphere.
For a break from exploring the blooms, visitors can relax at the Tulip Coffee House, offering a selection of hot and cold drinks to refresh and recharge before heading back to the flowers.
Early Bird Tickets On Sale Soon
Tickets for this exciting new spring event will be available from Friday, 31st January at 7am. Early bird open-dated tickets are expected to sell out fast, so make sure to grab yours at TulipGarden.co.uk.