Four new gardens will be opening this year

Twelve glorious gardens in Kenilworth will be opening their gates to the public this month.

The National Open Garden Scheme will be coming back to the town on Sunday June 18 (12-5pm) - and there will be four new gardens opening this year.

As well as a wide style of gardens to enjoy, there will also be plant sales and home-made teas will be available at St Nicholas Parochial Hall. Money raise from the refreshments is in aid of St Nicholas Church.

Combined admission is £7 (free entry for children) and dogs on short leads are welcome.

Ticket and maps are available at all gardens. Transport is necessary to visit all the gardens.

Parking is available at Abbey Fields or in town. Street parking is available in Fieldgate Lane (limited), Siddley Ave and Beehive Hill.

The gardens that are open to the public are as follows:

- Beehive Hill Allotments

- 34 Clarendon Road

- Fieldgate

- 14c Fieldgate Lane

- 9 Lawrence Gardens

- 23 Lindsey Crescent

- 38 Lindsey Crescent

- 2 St Nicholas Avenue

- 2 Siddley Avenue

- Talisman Square Community Garden

- Tree Tops

- 14 Whitehead Drive

A spokesperson for the National Open Garden Scheme said: "The gardens open this year are spread out around the town. There are small, medium and large gardens with great variety - formal, relaxed and cottage styles with trees, shrubs, herbaceous borders, ponds and many wildlife friendly features - plus plenty of vegetables at the allotments.

"Several of the gardens have won Gold in the Kenilworth in Bloom garden competition."