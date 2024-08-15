Two homes remaining at popular Kenilworth Shared Ownership development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenilworth home seekers are being encouraged to enquire about the final homes at a five-star Shared Ownership development in the market town.

The development, named Southcrest, sits just off Cannadine Road to the east of the town, and comprises an ideal blend of two- and three-bedroom homes available through the affordable homes scheme.

Platform Home Ownership, in collaboration with five-star housebuilder Miller Homes, has just two high-quality, energy-efficient homes available at the popular development, just six miles from both Coventry and Leamington Spa.

One of the final homes remaining at the Southcrest development is the Coventry, a two-bedroom, semi-detached home available for a 40 percent share value.*

A contemporary home, the Coventry will greet its new residents with a welcoming hallway, off which spans a cosy living room which is perfect for entertaining guests.

Another walkway leads past the stairs and downstairs bathroom, into the modern, fitted kitchen-dining area, which leads into the turfed rear garden.

Upstairs hosts a central landing space, with a main bedroom to the rear and secondary space to the front, which could be converted into a study, dressing room or for other purposes.

A stylish family bathroom with modern features completes the home.

The homes at Southcrest were designed with versatility and flexibility at their core, with areas for remote working, ample space for storage and off-street parking just some of the features that make the development a great place for a variety of home seekers to settle down in.

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Jasmin Jandu, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “Kenilworth is in a great location for home seekers to enjoy the Warwickshire countryside while being close to a historic town full of charm and character.

“Southcrest has been a very popular development, with plenty of interest in the final two homes, and our relationship with Miller Homes assures ourselves and our buyers that the spaces they’re moving into are built to an exemplary standard.

“We don’t expect the final two homes to be on the market for too long so please get in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

The new homes are a short distance from the centre of Kenilworth, which is host to a number of amenities that mean the modern homebuyer never has to venture too far for what they need, with a large supermarket, pharmacy, dental and medical centre all within a five-minute drive.

Even closer is the popular Kenilworth Castle, great for days out with the family, with two primary schools, a secondary school and nursery all within walking distance.

For further details on Southcrest, please visit www.platformhomeownership.com/property/coventry-southcrest or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

