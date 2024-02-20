Video: Fancy owning a piece of Shakespeare history in Warwickshire?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A business in Stratford upon Avon, Warwickshire, which is allegedly where Shakespeare had family friends and where he gained the idea for his character Sir John Falstaff, is up for sale.

The grade II listed 16th century home and business has been listed for £275,000 with agents Veritas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as Tudor World, the five-bed property is located in Stratford upon Avon, 100 yards from the Royal Shakespeare Company and minutes from Shakespeare’s Birthplace. The house was originally called the Shrieve’s House after William Shrieve, an archer in the army of Henry VIII mentioned in the muster roll of 1536.

Tudor World

The half timbered property also open fireplaces and a Jacobean staircase, where it is said Oliver Cromwell once stayed before the battle of Edgehill.

Set across three levels (four if you count the cellar) - the ground floor includes a kitchen, Dining room with a walk-in fire place and a lounge with another open fire. The second floor has a bathroom, drawing room and two bedrooms, then another level to another bedroom and a third level to another bathroom and bedrooms. There is also a cellar with a possible priest hole.

As well as the main house, there is the museum which is reached via the only remaining cobblestone road in Stratford. The museum is dedicated to Tudor life with recreations of different aspects of the era. The leasehold sale includes realistic life size figures and electronic equipment and props. The business also runs tours with William Shakespeare amongst other events. The property has been used in numerous TV programmes.