Warwick housebuilder donates more than £750 to support local youngsters

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way, has donated £795 in total to The Friendship Project for Children as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which was launched earlier this year, provides local organisations with donations to help them thrive, with local causes encouraged to apply for their share of a £10,000 pot.

The Friendship Project for Children matches local children in need with volunteers to facilitate friendship and fun. Whether they are a young carer, have a disabled sibling which limits family activities or are facing other disadvantages, the project offers an opportunity for children to have some time out – whether that be a cinema trip, a visit to the park, or baking a cake – once a week with a designated older friend.

Cheryll Rawbone, Chairman of The Friendship Project for Children, said: “We are thrilled to receive this donation from Redrow Midlands to enable us to continue to support more than 100 children across Warwickshire.

“Seeing a young person’s confidence, self-esteem and wellbeing improved by simply being given the space to be a child is incredibly rewarding, and something which cannot be underestimated. Sadly, for some, a trip to the park is a rare occasion, which is why donations like these are so vital in enabling the project to continue.”

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, added: “We are delighted to be able to support The Friendship Project for Children through our Midlands Community Fund.

“We are committed to building thriving communities within the local area and supporting the next generation. Every child should be able to have fun, experience new things and make new friends, which is exactly what The Friendship Project for Children aims to do. The organisation is a very worthy recipient, and one we are incredibly proud to be supporting.”

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage collection, designed to suit a wide range of families. The development is well-connected, with a wide range of amenities just a stone’s throw away, and great transport links to Leamington Spa, Coventry, Birmingham and also London via train.