Warwick housebuilder hosts free event to help home buyers find their dream home

A housebuilder in Warwick is offering local people tailored advice to help them move house.

Redrow Midlands is hosting free ‘Help to Sell’ events for homebuyers at Redrow at Houlton in Rugby and Arden Fields in Bulkington, and a ‘Readymade Homes’ event at Midsummer Meadow in Warwick, from 10am-5.30pm on Saturday 1 March, with refreshments available on arrival.

Those looking to move to a bigger home can stop by and find out more about getting on the property ladder. An independent financial advisor will be on hand to provide tailored advice, and visitors can find out more about the homes available from the sales consultant at Midsummer Meadow, including one-and two-bedroom apartments, which are perfect for first-time buyers.

Each apartment contains an expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area, perfect for socialising and spending time with friends and family. A generous living space, with large windows, allows natural light to flood in and reveals views over the surrounding area.

Although the development is within easy reach of the city’s hustle and bustle, Midsummer Meadow is surrounded by Warwickshire countryside, providing the best of both worlds for first-time buyers. The complex’s one-bedroom apartments are available from £198,000, with deposit contributions available on selected properties.

First-time buyers can also benefit from additional support, such as Redrow Extras, including flooring, white goods and a blinds package, available on selected plots.

With the Stamp Duty Threshold reducing to £300,000 from 31st March 2025 for first-time buyers, Redrow Midlands is committed to helping people move quickly to avoid higher fees.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for first-time buyers in Warwick to get on the property ladder before the looming Stamp Duty changes. This event is a fantastic opportunity to receive expert advice and get useful tips on purchasing your first home.

“The options for first-time buyers without substantial savings have increased – making now a great time to find out more about buying your first home.

“Midsummer Meadow is a fantastic place for professionals and families alike, with plenty of amenities close by and excellent transport links to Coventry, Birmingham and further afield to London. We’re looking forward to welcoming local people to our special event and sharing our knowledge with prospective buyers.”

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, designed to suit a wide range of families. The development is well-connected, with a range of amenities just a stone’s throw away and great transport links to Leamington Spa, Coventry, Birmingham, and also London via train.

To book an appointment at Midsummer Meadow, call 01926 953304.