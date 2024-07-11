Warwick housebuilder launches £7,500 community fund to help local causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housebuilder in Warwick has relaunched its popular community fund for the fourth year running to support deserving local groups.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Midsummer Meadow on Europa Way, created the community fund to help as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible, and is now welcoming applications for 2024.

There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for football kits to help sporty youngsters enjoy the beautiful game, to aid a vital new charity helping to feed struggling families or support a local animal shelter in need of new dog beds, Redrow Midlands’ initiative can help.

The fund, which started in 2021, aims to support local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive.

Redrow Midlands is now welcoming applications for its 2024 Community Fund.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We’re always looking for new ways we can help support thriving communities in the local area.

“Following the success of the community fund over the last three years, we knew we had to bring it back again this year.

“We’re now inviting charities and community groups in the area to share their stories with us and let us know what they need to keep doing their fantastic work – we want to provide support in the most helpful way we can.

“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people in Warwick and the surrounding areas.”

The fund is now open and will close at 11:59pm on Friday 27th September.

For further details on how to apply, please visit: www.redrow.co.uk/midlands-community-fund

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, designed to suit a wide range of families. The development is well-connected, with a range of amenities just a stone’s throw away, and great transport links to Leamington Spa, Coventry, Birmingham and also London via train.