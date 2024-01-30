Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Lewis, site manager for Cala Homes at Fernleigh Park in Stratford Upon Avon has been recognised for achieving the highest standards in housebuilding after winning a prestigious award in the final stage of the National Homebuilding Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards 2024.

Ryan, who is responsible for the delivery of 246 homes at Cala Homes Fernleigh Park development was crowned Supreme winner in the Large Housebuilder category which was announced on Friday 19 January 2024 at an awards ceremony in London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan was one of just five winners, taking home the Supreme award. This is the second time Ryan and his team have reached the final of the prestigious awards, but his win marks the first time a Cala site manager has achieved the title in this category.

Ryan Lewis, Cala Homes Site Manager at Fernleigh Park in Stratford Upon Avon

Throughout his career, Ryan also has achieved five NHBC Quality awards, three NHBC Seal of Excellence awards and two regional Pride in the Job awards.

Having started in 2018, Ryan has worked at Cala Homes for more than five years starting as a site manager before progressing to senior site manager and then project manager.

Ryan, who now lives locally in Warwick, initially moved to Stratford-upon-Avon for 18 months to be close to the development due to the complexities of the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now in its 43rd year, judging for the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards is rigorous, with each site manager assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

The NHBC Pride in the Job Supreme Awards is one of the most prestigious and recognised awards in the construction industry, with more than 8,000 entrants from across the UK. A series of regional events took place throughout last year announcing regional award winners however the final awards ceremony on the 19th of January saw the best of the best crowned the Supreme winners.

Ryan Lewis, Site Manager at Cala Homes’ Fernleigh Park, said: “It is an honour to win this award on behalf of the wider Fernleigh Park team and Cala Homes. It’s this commitment we have as a team to delivering high-quality homes which I believe has seen us win this remarkable accolade.

“We’ve reached the final stages before but to take home the Supreme award this year is unbelievable, I’m ecstatic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the Awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “The role of the site manager is one of the most demanding and challenging in house building. It’s important to recognise the vital role the UK's very best are playing in making sure new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards.

“These awards play a pivotal role in NHBC’s drive to give consumers confidence in the quality of new-build homes. Congratulations to all the 2023 Pride in the Job Award Supreme winners and runners-up. They are an inspiration and should be very proud of the quality of the new homes they are creating.

Fernleigh Park, which is only a short drive from Stratford-upon-Avon’s bustling town centre, is a collection of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes. These homes form part of a proposed garden village offering 52 acres dedicated to green open spaces and outdoor amenities that include nature trails, allotments, a community orchard, woods, and play parks.