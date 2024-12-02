Warwickshire developer celebrates the success of development in Rugby

Leading developer David Wilson Homes has officially announced the selling out of its The Moorings development in Rugby.

The sought-after community, located off Crick Road, has proven popular with a variety of homebuyers and has delivered a total of 192 homes to the area.

David Wilson Homes is celebrating the success of the development as the final homebuyers are settling into their new properties.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have handed over the final properties to our residents at The Moorings, and we will look back on the development’s success with very fond memories.

A typical living room at The Moorings in Rugby

“Ever since it first launched, we were confident that the development would be a success due to its desirable location, with plenty of green space and countryside surrounding the area.

“We would like to encourage anyone who missed out on a property to take a look at our other developments in Warwickshire, where we currently have a wide variety of homes available to buy.”

Over the years, David Wilson Homes has demonstrated its commitment to enriching the local community through a series of engaging activities and generous donations to nearby schools and youth clubs.

For example, in 2021 the housebuilder hosted a colouring competition with 6th Rugby Cubs and Scouts Group, where participants were asked to capture the natural beauty of the development. The winning entry featured a colourful narrowboat highlighting the peaceful canal-side aspect of the development, and the winner received an Amazon gift voucher as their prize.

A typical street scene at The Moorings in Rugby

Additionally, whilst progressing construction at The Moorings, David Wilson Homes has invested over £2 million into the development’s surrounding areas to enhance the local facilities for the new and existing residents.

Contributions included over £1,200,000 towards primary and secondary education amenities in Rugby, plus over £186,800 on an off-site outdoor sports contribution and more than £133,300 donated to the community’s facilities.

As well as making significant contributions to the Warwickshire community, the developer also ensured to protect the local wildlife and ecosystem throughout the building process.

Being situated amongst the countryside has made The Moorings an ideal spot for wildlife, and to support local wildlife, David Wilson Homes installed multiple bat and bird boxes and hedgehog highways around the development, and implemented a wildflower meadow to welcome local wildlife to the established community.

Despite The Moorings having sold out, David Wilson Homes still has a variety of three, four and five bedroom properties available nearby at its Ashlawn Gardens development, also located in Rugby.