Warwickshire developer showcases ideal property for homebuyers
For those looking for flexible living spaces in Warwickshire, a four bedroom Haversham home may be the ideal solution for comfort, while still having the convenience of flexible living spaces.
The four bedroom, three storey Haversham offers keen home buyers an airy, open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors leading to the rear garden. A single bedroom can also be found on the ground floor, which can be transformed into a study, a play room or a room dedicated to hobbies.
The first floor features a bright and airy lounge and the main bedroom, accompanied by an en suite. On the second floor, prospective buyers can find two double bedrooms and the family bathroom, perfect for older children looking for a little more independence.
Tanya Silk, Sales Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “The Haversham properties at our Aston Grange and Elborough Place developments have been expertly designed to provide the very best of spacious and modern living for new and growing families alike.
“We’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about the Haversham properties available to visit our Sales Advisers at the developments.”
There is currently a range of three storey homes available at Aston Grange and Elborough Place, with offers and moving schemes available on selected properties including Part Exchange and Deposit Boost.
For details about any developments in the area, contact the sales team on 033 3355 8475 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.
