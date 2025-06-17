Warwickshire developer showcases newly released homes in Rugby

A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Ashlawn Gardens development

David Wilson Homes is spotlighting two newly released properties at its Rugby development, now available for Warwickshire home buyers to discover.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At its Ashlawn Gardens development on Spectrum Avenue, the homebuilder is showcasing the three bedroom Archford and four bedroom Ingleby style homes, priced from £354,995. Both properties offer modern living in a prime location, ideal for families, couples, and professionals alike.

Ideal for retirees and young families, the Archford is tucked away in a private cul-de-sac and boasts an open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors leading out to the rear garden. A spacious lounge and a convenient cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, the home offers two double bedrooms – including a principal bedroom with a private en suite – a family bathroom, and a versatile single bedroom that's ideal for young children or as a home office.

Typical street scene at Ashlawn Gardens

For growing families searching for practicality and style, the Ingelby features an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area with French doors opening onto the garden. The property also includes a separate lounge and a private driveway with a garage, providing additional storage space.

Upstairs offers two double and two single bedrooms, including a spacious main bedroom with an en suite, alongside a generous family bathroom.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our Ingleby and Archford style homes have been designed with modern family living in mind, offering both spacious and flexible layouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage anyone considering a move in Warwickshire to visit our marketing suite and speak with our expert sales team for guidance on starting their moving journey this summer.”

Set on the outskirts of Dunchurch, Ashlawn Gardens offers a selection of two, three, four, and five bedroom homes, surrounded by countryside and tree-lined walking routes.

The development provides easy access to a variety of amenities, including high street shops and eateries. Excellent road links via the M45 and M1 connect residents to nearby cities such as Coventry, Birmingham, and Leicester, making commuting a breeze.

For more information about Ashlawn Gardens, call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.