Warwickshire developers reveal top tips to declutter in the new year

Housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes are encouraging Warwickshire residents to think proactively in the new year when decluttering and rearranging their homes.

The new year sparks a new beginning, and the vision of a well-organised, clutter-free home is high on the list of priorities for many. In collaboration with The Declutter Hub, Barratt and David Wilson Homes have compiled a list of top tips to help residents put their best foot forward.

Ingrid Jansen and Lesley Spellman from The Declutter Hub have nearly 30 years’ experience helping to motivate and support people overwhelmed with clutter. When asked how residents can declutter their home in the new year, Ingrid and Lesley compiled a five-point plan.

Take it Easy: Clutter accumulates quickly and is far harder to get rid of, so residents shouldn’t expect it to disappear overnight. If things take longer than first thought, it’s okay. The trick is not to berate themselves and celebrate even the small victories to help boost a positive mental attitude.

Set Goals: The biggest mistake most make is jumping headlong into a project without a plan for the outcome. Taking time to vision the big picture whether the project is turning a dumping room into a home office, or simply making space in a wardrobe is crucial. Keeping that vision firmly planted in their heads while carrying out the project is another great way to stay motivated.

Start Small, One Cupboard at a Time: When tackling a project, homeowners need to think about their energy levels, how much time they have and what other tasks might come their way. They need to make sure to declutter when their energy is at its best. If they’re not a morning person, leave the decluttering to later in the day. Also, they need to break it down - one hour at a time works for many but there is no need to overdo it.

Build up Decluttering Muscle: Starting with easier, less emotional rooms like a kitchen, bathroom or linen cupboard can be beneficial. There may still be some tricky items that are harder to let go of, but normally these rooms are more straightforward. Once the decluttering muscle has started to flex, it’s easier to move onto more tricky categories like books, paperwork and sentimental items.

Incorporate Daily Resets: Every day, sometimes several times a day, everyone will need to reset. A morning reset and an evening reset are essential. The more they’re done, the less time they take. A reset is a combination of tidying and cleaning and includes a list of non-negotiables.

Non-negotiables might be putting on one load of laundry a day, wiping down work surfaces, unloading the dishwasher, sweeping the floor. Everyone’s non-negotiables are different, but they need to be just that - not negotiable! Once resets become a habit, chores become part of daily life and not an additional stress.

When asked for a final comment Ingrid and Lesley, said: “January is the perfect time to think about decluttering, but don't expect it to happen overnight.

"Planning and breaking down jobs into realistic chunks means you'll be motivated by progress as you go, and your goal of having a more organised home in 2025 will become much more achievable.”

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “Starting the new year in a positive way is important to our residents across Warwickshire and we want to help them achieve their goals.

“We would like to thank The Declutter Hub for sharing these amazing tips, which will no doubt help to keep everyone’s home feeling fresh and organised.”

For more information about nearby developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire or David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.

For more information about The Declutter Hub, visit the website. Other resources available include The Declutter Hub Podcast and the soon to be released book, Reset Your Home, Unpack Your Emotions And Your Clutter, Step By Step.